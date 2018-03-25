Cabinet approves national digital health plan as a growth engine

The cabinet has passed a decision launching a national digital health plan. Approximately NIS 1 billion has been budgeted for the plan which includes technological development, international cooperation, concentrated academic and industrial efforts and regulatory changes to encourage data research.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu said, "This is a focused databank of the health records of almost each and every one of us over the last two decades. This is a great asset and we want to make it available to researchers, developers and companies in order to receive two things: Preventive medicine and personal medicine, personally calibrated for each person.Of course, this depends on the agreement of each person – this right is maintained absolutely."