State against recognition of the conversions of Zionist rabbis

Citizens of the state who underwent Orthodox conversion in independent religious Zionist rabbinical courts have not received the State's approval to register as Jews in the population registry, in spite of Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked's past promises that these conversions will be registered as Jews and that the conversion law and the conversion committee headed by former justice minister Moshe Nissim will not deal with private Orthodox conversions.

This has emerged from a recent response by the state in a petition filed by the Itim organization for registering a convert as a Jewess in the Giyur Cahalacha (Halakhic/Jewish Law Conversion) conversion courts of the population registry.