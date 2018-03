18:52 Reported News Briefs Nissan 9, 5778 , 25/03/18 Nissan 9, 5778 , 25/03/18 Southbound Route 2 congested between Yakum and Olga Interchanges Southbound Highway 2 is congested between the Yakum and Olga Interchanges due to a protest by dozens of leftists. ► ◄ Last Briefs