Travel warnings for the spring holidays include Egypt, Jordan

The Counter-Terrorism Bureau has published its travel warnings for the spring holiday period, listing countries which could be places for terrorists to carry out attacks against Israeli and Jewish targets during this period.

Among the countries that the bureau recommends not to travel to are Egypt, Jordan, Kenya, Morocco, Nigeria, Senegal, Thailand and Turkey. The bureau says that the current period is being characterized by the re-shaping of patterns of terrorist activity around the world. The travel warnings are posted in full on the website of the National Security Council.