18:39 Reported News Briefs Nissan 9, 5778 , 25/03/18 Conviction in last year's stabbing attack in Yavne The Lod District Court has convicted 19-year-old Ismail Abu Aram of the Hevron Hills Palestinian Authority village of Yatta of attempted murder in terrorist circumstances for a stabbing attack last August at a branch of the Supersol chain in Yavne in which deputy manager Niv Nehemia was seriously wounded.