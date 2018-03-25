Archives about immigrant absorption from the 1950s will be revealed

The cabinet has approved a proposal by Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu to make all the archival material regarding the absorption of large waves of immigration in the early years of the State of Israel available to the public.

The archive materials deposited in the State Archives and the Zionist Archives will be revealed.

In order to promote the exposure and accessibility of all the materials, the government decided to set up a steering committee headed by Government Secretary Tzachi Braverman with the participation of senior officials of the two archives and the Jewish Agency.