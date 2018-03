10:24 Reported News Briefs Nissan 9, 5778 , 25/03/18 Nissan 9, 5778 , 25/03/18 US haredim gives Yerushalmi Faction leader financial windfall Read more Rabbi Azriel Auerbach, the newly-minted leader of the extremist Yerushalmi Faction, returns from the US after raising more than $1 million. ► ◄ Last Briefs