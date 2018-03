09:09 Reported News Briefs Nissan 9, 5778 , 25/03/18 Nissan 9, 5778 , 25/03/18 Danon threatens UNHRC: 'There will be consequences' Read more Israel's Ambassador to UN blasts Human Rights Council after its passage of 5 anti-Israel resolutions. 'We will put an end to the absurdity.' ► ◄ Last Briefs