MK Tamar Zandberg, who was elected as the new leader of the leftist Meretz party last Thursday, was asked several times whether political strategist Moshe Klughaft, who is known for creating an aggressive campaign against the left, had advised her during her election campaign and denied that he did, calling claims that he advised her a "blatant lie."

However, Hadashot TV on Saturday night aired an interview with Klughaft, who admitted in his own words that he had worked with Zandberg.