20:42 Reported News Briefs Nissan 8, 5778 , 24/03/18 Nissan 8, 5778 , 24/03/18 Trump condemns France attacker US President Donald Trump tweeted on Saturday, "Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims of the horrible attack in France yesterday, and we grieve the nation’s loss. We also condemn the violent actions of the attacker and anyone who would provide him support. We are with you Emmanuel Macron!" ► ◄ Last Briefs