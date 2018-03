19:54 Reported News Briefs Nissan 8, 5778 , 24/03/18 Nissan 8, 5778 , 24/03/18 Malaysia: Seven ISIS-linked men arrested Malaysian police arrested seven ISIS-linked terrorists planning to attack non-Muslim targets and places of worship, authorities said Saturday. According to Police Inspector-General Mohamad Fuzi Harun, six of those arrested were Malaysian, while the seventh is Filipino. ► ◄ Last Briefs