Afghanistan's Deputy Interior Ministry Spokesman Nasrat Rahimi said a sticky bomb exploded in Kabul's Chaman-e-Hozoori area injured at least three people.
No one has claimed responsibility for the attack.
|
19:51
Reported
News BriefsNissan 8, 5778 , 24/03/18
Afghanistan: Explosion of 'sticky bomb' wounds 3
Afghanistan's Deputy Interior Ministry Spokesman Nasrat Rahimi said a sticky bomb exploded in Kabul's Chaman-e-Hozoori area injured at least three people.
No one has claimed responsibility for the attack.
Last Briefs