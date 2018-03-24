19:51
  Nissan 8, 5778 , 24/03/18

Afghanistan: Explosion of 'sticky bomb' wounds 3

Afghanistan's Deputy Interior Ministry Spokesman  Nasrat Rahimi said a sticky bomb exploded in Kabul's Chaman-e-Hozoori area injured at least three people.

No one has claimed responsibility for the attack.

