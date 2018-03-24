19:51 Reported News Briefs Nissan 8, 5778 , 24/03/18 Nissan 8, 5778 , 24/03/18 Afghanistan: Explosion of 'sticky bomb' wounds 3 Afghanistan's Deputy Interior Ministry Spokesman Nasrat Rahimi said a sticky bomb exploded in Kabul's Chaman-e-Hozoori area injured at least three people. No one has claimed responsibility for the attack. ► ◄ Last Briefs