Senator Cruz to PA: Look in the mirror

U.S. Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) on Friday blasted the leadership of the Palestinian Authority (PA) over its continued insults of U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman.

“The Palestinians continue to slander Ambassador David Friedman, who instead deserves tremendous praise for honorably representing the U.S.,” tweeted Cruz.

“If the PA is looking for incitement and glorification of violence, they need only look in a mirror. They pay $400 million in monthly salaries/benefits to terrorists & their families to incentivize/reward terrorism against Israel,” he added.

