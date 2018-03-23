U.S. sanctions Iranians over hacking

The United States on Friday imposed sanctions on 10 Iranians and an Iranian company for alleged hacking of hundreds of universities in the U.S. and abroad and the theft of "valuable intellectual property and data", reported AFP.

The Mabna Institute "engaged in the theft of personal identifiers and economic resources for private financial gain" and for the benefit of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, the Treasury Department said.

The two founders of the Mabna Institute were among the 10 people whose assets are subject to U.S. seizure, it said.

