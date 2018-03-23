Haley blasts UNHRC's anti-Israel bias

U.S. Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley on Friday blasted the UN Human Rights Council over its continued anti-Israel bias.

Haley issued a statement after the UNHRC adopted five resolutions condemning Israel while adopting only one resolution each against North Korea, Iran, and Syria. This has become an annual ritual, as every March, the Council sets aside only two sessions to debate human rights violations and abuses in all countries and another entire session just to debate a single country, Israel.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)