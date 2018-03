French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday called the killing of three people in southern France an act of "Islamist terrorism", Reuters said.

He added, however, that security services were still checking whether the Islamic State (ISIS) group was really behind the attack as it claimed.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)