Britain criticizes Israel following teen terrorist's sentencing

The British government on Friday criticized Israel over its jailing of Palestinian Arab children, following the sentencing of a Palestinian Arab teenager Ahed Tamimi who was filmed slapping an Israeli soldier in the village of Nabi Saleh.

17-year-old Tamimi was sentenced earlier this week to eight months' imprisonment in practice and fined 5,000 shekels as part of a plea bargain.

