The Senate on Friday gave final approval to the Taylor Force Act which would cut United States funding to the Palestinian Authority (PA) if it continues to pay terrorists and their families.

The bipartisan bill was approved as part of a $1.3 trillion spending package to stave off a U.S.-wide government shutdown.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)