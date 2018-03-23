ISIS claims attack in southern France

The Islamic State (ISIS) jihadist group on Friday claimed responsibility for a shooting spree and hostage siege in southern France, AFP reported, citing the group’s propaganda agency.

"The person who carried out the attack in Trebes in southern France is a soldier of the Islamic State and he carried out the operation in response to a call to target states" of the anti-ISIS international coalition, the Amaq agency said in a statement on social messenging app Telegram.

