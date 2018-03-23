UN: Nearly 170,000 people have fled Syrian city of Afrin

Nearly 170,000 people have fled after a Turkish-led assault on the Kurdish-majority Syrian city of Afrin, the UN said Friday, according to AFP.

"The estimate now is 167,000 people have been displaced by hostilities in Afrin district," Jens Laerke, spokesman for the UN humanitarian agency, told reporters in Geneva. He said most of those who had left had gone to nearby Tal Rifaat.

