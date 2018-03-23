Russia 'regrets' EU decision to recall envoy to Moscow

The Kremlin said on Friday it regretted a decision by European Union leaders to recall the bloc's envoy to Moscow in a symbolic protest over a nerve agent attack on a former Russian spy and his daughter in England, Reuters reported.

When asked about the EU's decision to recall its envoy, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call: "We regret that." He added that decisions were being made on the basis of suppositions about what happened to the former Russian spy, Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia without evidence.