Deputy Minister Oren: Abbas will have to think twice before spitting at Trump

Deputy Minister Michael Oren (Kulanu) on Friday responded to the appointment of John Bolton as National Security Advisor to U.S. President Donald Trump.

"The appointment of John Bolton as National Security Advisor sends an unequivocal message to Iran - the days of the terrible nuclear agreement in its current form are nearing an end. Bolton is known to hate the agreement," Oren said.

"Regarding the negotiations with the Palestinians, from now on [PA chairman Mahmoud] Abbas will have to think twice before he decides to spit on President Trump or his representatives," the deputy minister added.