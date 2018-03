12:36 Reported News Briefs Nissan 7, 5778 , 23/03/18 Nissan 7, 5778 , 23/03/18 Jerusalem mayor hints at 'important decision' next week Mayor Nir Barkat, who recently declined to run for reelection, hints at possible announcement for Knesset bid after visiting Western Wall. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs