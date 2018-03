09:22 Reported News Briefs Nissan 7, 5778 , 23/03/18 Nissan 7, 5778 , 23/03/18 Saudi crown prince: I have Jared Kushner ‘in my pocket’ Read more Saudi prince boasts of exerting influence over President Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner. ► ◄ Last Briefs