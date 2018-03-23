06:44 Reported News Briefs Nissan 7, 5778 , 23/03/18 Nissan 7, 5778 , 23/03/18 Gabbay congratulates Zandberg Zionist Union chairman Avi Gabbay on Thursday night congratulated MK Tamar Zandberg, who was elected to head the Meretz party. "I wish for her to be our partner in changing the government for the benefit of the people," Gabbay said. ► ◄ Last Briefs