The London-based Arabic-language Al-Hayat newspaper reported on Thursday that Hamas has recently strengthened its ties with Iran and Hezbollah as part of its joint efforts against the "deal of the century” being promoted by the Trump administration and aimed at solving the Arab-Israeli conflict.

According to the report, Hamas is working to create a Palestinian-Arab-Islamic front against the Trump administration’s plan, and significant progress has been made in contacts with Iran and Hezbollah.