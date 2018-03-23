'Supreme Court disconnected from reality'

Deputy Minister Michael Oren (Kulanu) slammed the Supreme Court of Justice after it rejected an appeal from the Salomon family that asked to fully destroy the house of the terrorist who murdered three of their family members in a bloody July terror attack.

"The Supreme Court of Justice again proves that it is disconnected from Israeli reality, and has decided to demolish only part of the house of the terrorist who murdered the Salomon family in Halamish, displaying the growing gap between judges and public opinion," tweeted Oren.