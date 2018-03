01:42 Reported News Briefs Nissan 7, 5778 , 23/03/18 Nissan 7, 5778 , 23/03/18 Haley thanks McMaster Nikki Haley, the U.S. Ambassador to the United States, on Thursday night thanked outgoing national security adviser H.R. McMaster. “Thank you to Lieutenant General HR McMaster for your service and loyalty to our country. Your selfless courage and leadership has inspired all of us. Most of all, thank you for your friendship,” she tweeted. ► ◄ Last Briefs