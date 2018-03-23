Air India on Thursday launched the first scheduled service to Israel to be allowed to cross Saudi airspace.
Flight AI 139 landed at Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion airport about 30 minutes after its scheduled arrival time of 1945 GMT.
|
01:14
Reported
News BriefsNissan 7, 5778 , 23/03/18
First Air India flight arrives at Ben-Gurion Airport
Air India on Thursday launched the first scheduled service to Israel to be allowed to cross Saudi airspace.
Flight AI 139 landed at Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion airport about 30 minutes after its scheduled arrival time of 1945 GMT.
Last Briefs