MK Tamar Zandberg was elected on Thursday as Meretz chairwoman and will lead the leftist party in the upcoming Knesset elections.

This is the first time that primaries have been held in Meretz, and the voter turnout was 53.6%. Of the approximately 31,000 registered members, 16,954 members voted in 130 polling stations throughout the country.

Zandberg won with 71.12% of the vote. Avi Buskila, who ran against her, received 28.48% of the vote. The results were announced at the Tel Aviv Fairgrounds.