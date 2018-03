22:39 Reported News Briefs Nissan 6, 5778 , 22/03/18 Nissan 6, 5778 , 22/03/18 Honoring terror victim in the Muslim Quarter of the Old City Read more Ateret Cohanim honors terror victim with opening of new Jewish-owned store in the Muslim Quarter of the Old City of Jerusalem. ► ◄ Last Briefs