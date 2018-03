21:21 Reported News Briefs Nissan 6, 5778 , 22/03/18 Nissan 6, 5778 , 22/03/18 Netanyahu: Likud will top 40 seats next time Read more PM addresses Likud members in Tel Aviv, says 'witch-hunt' against him won't stop party from gaining seats. Polls suggest he may be right. ► ◄ Last Briefs