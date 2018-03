20:13 Reported News Briefs Nissan 6, 5778 , 22/03/18 Nissan 6, 5778 , 22/03/18 28 arrested as haredi demonstrators block roads in Bnei Brak Read more Yerushalmi Faction protesters take to the streets to condemn arrest of haredi draft dodger. Highway 4 blocked as part of protests. ► ◄ Last Briefs