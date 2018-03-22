Liberman: Alliances, cooperation push out, isolate Iran

Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman took off for Isael from Tanzania on Thursday after a first historic visit by an Israeli defense minister to the African continent in decades.

Before the flight, Liberman said, "In Tanzania, like Zambia, Rwanda and other countries in Africa, there is tremendous potential, they need exactly what Israel knows how to give: agriculture, medicine, security - war on terror and border defense. "If we do not succeed in deepening our cooperation, we will miss a tremendous opportunity and others, especially the Iranians, will do so in our place. We have to understand that in any country with which we have alliances and cooperation, we push Iran out and isolate it."