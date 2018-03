13:22 Reported News Briefs Nissan 6, 5778 , 22/03/18 Nissan 6, 5778 , 22/03/18 6 dead in blast at Czech chemical plant An early-morning explosion at a chemical factory in the town of Kralupy nad Vltavou, north of Prague, has killed six people and injured an unspecified number of others. Mayor Petr Holecek told Czech public television a tank with an unspecified substance exploded. ► ◄ Last Briefs