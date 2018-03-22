12:54
Reported

News Briefs

  Nissan 6, 5778 , 22/03/18

PM to Bulgarian President: Iran is a threat to the entire world

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Thursday during his meeting with Bulgarian President Rumen Radev that Iran poses a threat not only to the Middle East but to the entire world, and that Iran should be prevented from arming itself with nuclear weapons.

The two discussed economic cooperation, innovation and trade between the two countries. Netanyahu also thanked Radev for commemorating the Holocaust in his country and said that he appreciated Radev's position in his struggle against anti-Semitism.

Last Briefs