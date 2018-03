Chairman Elie Elalouf of the Knesset Labor, Welfare and Health Committee threatened on Thursday to cancel reform intended to lower the price of cosmetics.

Speaking at a committee hearing on the matter, Elalouf said, "The Ministry of Health, which wants to amend the regulations, must take the lead and reach agreements with the Finance and Economy Ministries within a reasonable period of time. If that does not happen, we will cancel the reform."