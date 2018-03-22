Miriam Peretz to speak on behalf laureates at Israel Prize ceremony

Israel Prize laureate Miriam Peretz has accepted the request of Education Minister Naftali Bennett and will speak on behalf of the Israel Prize winners at the awards ceremony be held on Israel's 70th Independence Day in Jerusalem.

Peretz, who has devoted her life to educational activity, will be presented a Lifetime Achievement Award for Strengthening the Jewish-Israeli spirit in talks to Israelis and international audiences following the loss of her sons in combat, as well as her aid to bereaved families and injured soldiers.