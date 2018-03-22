Sovereignty youth hit the streets

On Wednesday, dozens of youth activists from the Sovereignty Movement were deployed to a number of cities and towns around Israel to establish information and signing booths for the realization of the vision of sovereignty over Judea and Samaria in Israeli society, under the slogan "Sovereignty - the people are in favor!"

The youth met the passers-by, held lively discussions with them about the vision of sovereignty and the future of Judea and Samaria, distributed informational material and signed many people throughout the country who wished to be part of the initiative for sovereignty.