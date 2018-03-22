11:16
Reported

News Briefs

  Nissan 6, 5778 , 22/03/18

Route 5504 blocked between Nir Eliyahu and Benjamin's Tomb

Highway 5504 was blocked for traffic in both directions between Nir Eliyahu and the Tomb of Benjamin a short time ago due to a vehicle that went up in flames.

Police are there and asking drivers to use alternate routes.

Last Briefs