Highway 5504 was blocked for traffic in both directions between Nir Eliyahu and the Tomb of Benjamin a short time ago due to a vehicle that went up in flames.
Police are there and asking drivers to use alternate routes.
11:16
News BriefsNissan 6, 5778 , 22/03/18
Route 5504 blocked between Nir Eliyahu and Benjamin's Tomb
