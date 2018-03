11:12 Reported News Briefs Nissan 6, 5778 , 22/03/18 Nissan 6, 5778 , 22/03/18 Report: Hamas arrests the head of assassination-attempt cell Hamas has arrested the head of the cell who tried to assassinate Palestinian Authority cabinet leader Rami Hamdallah and PA intelligence chief Majid Faraj, according to Arab reports. ► ◄ Last Briefs