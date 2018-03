10:46 Reported News Briefs Nissan 6, 5778 , 22/03/18 Nissan 6, 5778 , 22/03/18 Chief Rabbi: Secular courts are not legitimate arbiters Read more Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef calls not to settle financial disputes in secular Israeli courts. "Where should you go? To the religious courts." ► ◄ Last Briefs