Nissan 6, 5778 , 22/03/18 Galilee accident victim identified The man who was killed Wednesday evening when his car overturned on Route 65 near Mitzpe Netofa in the Lower Galilee has been identified as 20-year-old Adam Zarik of the nearby Arab town of Eilabun.