Report: Judge Poznansky-Katz will not resume her position soon

Tel Aviv Magistrates Court Judge and Chief Justice Justice Esther Hayut have reached an agreement that Poznansky-Katz will not return to her position until a decision of the disciplinary court in her case, according to Channel 10 Television.

The magistrates-court is faces disciplinary action over text messages in which she allegedly coordinated a decision with a prosecution representative in connection with a detention extension for suspects in an investigation into irregularities at the Bezeq communications company.