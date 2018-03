Minister of Finance Moshe Kahlon announced on Thursday that he would order a reduction in taxes after the Passover holiday.

Interviewed by Israel Defense Forces Radio following the receipt of economic data from the last three months, Kahlon said. "According to the growth and the economy we are in a good position. Immediately after Passover, a decision will be made to reduce taxes, and with this money we will make the economy blossom and help working couples create more disposable income."