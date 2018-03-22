'Holiday school' under way

About 570,000 children have been participating since Thursday morning in 'Holiday school", among the new programs initiated by the Ministry of Education in more than 20,000 educational frameworks, in order to provide a solution to the gap between the number of days off for students and days off for their parents.

Some of the framework authorities will operate today and Sunday through Wednesday next week, and some will be Sunday through Thursday next week. The program is subsidized by the state in accordance with the socio-economic clusters of the local authorities. In order to implement the plan, more than 32,000 employees were recruited to 244,000 local authorities.