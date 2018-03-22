A resident of Umm El-Fahm in his thirties was shot this morning near the northern Israeli Arab city's main street, according to Yediot Ahronot.
He was taken to Ha'emek Hospital in Afula in very serious condition. Police are investigating.
|
08:51
Reported
News BriefsNissan 6, 5778 , 22/03/18
Very seriously wounded in Umm El-Fahm shooting
A resident of Umm El-Fahm in his thirties was shot this morning near the northern Israeli Arab city's main street, according to Yediot Ahronot.
He was taken to Ha'emek Hospital in Afula in very serious condition. Police are investigating.
Last Briefs