Judge Ronit Poznansky-Katz is scheduled to appear before Chief Justice Esther Hayut today, following the "text messaging affair" in which she allegedly coordinated remand extensions with Securities Authority investigator, Eran Shaham-Shavit for suspects in Case 4000, which surrounds allegations related to the Bezek communications company.

During the hearing, it will be decided whether to suspend Judge Ronit Poznansky-Katz until the end of the disciplinary proceedings against her.