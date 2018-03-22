Tel Aviv's Ichilov Hospital reported this morning that musician Yitzhak Klepter was in the general intensive care unit, anesthetized and in serious but stable condition.
Klepter was admitted on Wednesday evening for pneumonia.
|
07:38
Reported
News BriefsNissan 6, 5778 , 22/03/18
Musician Yitzhak Klepter in serious but stable condition
Tel Aviv's Ichilov Hospital reported this morning that musician Yitzhak Klepter was in the general intensive care unit, anesthetized and in serious but stable condition.
Klepter was admitted on Wednesday evening for pneumonia.
Last Briefs