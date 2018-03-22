07:38
Musician Yitzhak Klepter in serious but stable condition

Tel Aviv's Ichilov Hospital reported this morning that musician Yitzhak Klepter was in the general intensive care unit, anesthetized and in serious but stable condition.

Klepter was admitted on Wednesday evening for pneumonia.

