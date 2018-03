07:31 Reported News Briefs Nissan 6, 5778 , 22/03/18 Nissan 6, 5778 , 22/03/18 Meretz to select new leadership today The Meretz party will hold elections today to select new leadership. The central contest is between Member of Knesset Tamar Zandberg and former director-general Avi Bouskila of Peace Now. Polls will be open from noon until 10:00 pm. ► ◄ Last Briefs